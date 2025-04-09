Gujarat Titans were cruising at a dominant pace, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in full flow

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson once again proved why he’s one of the sharpest minds behind the stumps in modern-day cricket. Known for his street-smart wicketkeeping and astute decision-making, Samson delivered a moment of brilliance during the high-octane IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Samson's Dhoni-esque brilliance behind the stumps

Gujarat Titans were cruising at a dominant pace, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in full flow. The duo had forged a formidable 80-run stand for the second wicket, putting the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack under immense pressure. At a time when RR desperately needed a breakthrough, spinner Maheesh Theekshana came into the attack and bowled a clever carrom ball that beat Buttler and struck him on the front pad.

While the on-field umpire turned down the appeal, Samson immediately went for the review. His confident and calculated call mirrored the legendary MS Dhoni, who was famous for such instinctive DRS decisions during his time with CSK and India. Replays confirmed the ball was crashing into the stumps, and the decision was overturned, giving RR the much-needed breakthrough.

GT post commanding total despite RR’s fightback

Earlier in the match, Sai Sudharsan extended his purple patch with a classy half-century as Gujarat Titans posted 217 for six.

Sudharsan was in sublime touch, timing everything to perfection. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes in his 53 ball 82 for his third fifty of the season.

After leaking plenty of runs initially in the IPL, Jofra Archer (1/30) is well and truly back to his best.With the new ball in hand, he cranked it up to 152.3 kph in his first over, then returned in his second to clean up Shubman Gill (2) with a steaming 147.7 kph inswinger that beat the inside edge and crashed into Gill's off stump.

Archer then greeted Jos Buttler (36) with a sharp bouncer, but the former England captain responded a couple of balls later with a crisp four to the deep-cover boundary.

With Sudharsan taking charge, Buttler joined the party with back-to-back boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/38) in the seventh over.

In the next over, he sliced Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) through the off side for a four, before lofting him straight down the ground for another boundary.

But Theekshana had the last laugh, trapping Buttler leg-before, ending an 80-run partnership.

(With PTI inputs)