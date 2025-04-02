IPL 2025: Sanju Samson set to lead Rajasthan Royals in the match against Punjab Kings

Sanju Samson didn't lead the team in the first three IPL 2025 matches and played only as a specialist batsman. In his absence, Riyan Parag led the Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (Pic: File Pic)

After receiving the clearance from the National Cricket Academy to don the wicket-keeping gloves in the IPL 2025, Sanju Samson is all set to feature in the league as the Rajasthan Royals' captain.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery", the Rajasthan Royals said in a release.

He was forced to not keep wickets as he sustained an injury on his right index finger after getting it hit by England pacer Jofra Archer during the T20I series against England.

Sanju Samson didn't lead the team in the first three IPL 2025 matches and played only as a specialist batsman. In his absence, Riyan Parag led the Rajasthan Royals. The only match Rajasthan won under Parag's captaincy was against Chennai Super Kings. They won the game by six runs at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium.

Nitish Rana was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning performance. Having faced 36 deliveries, the left-hander garnered 81 runs, which was laced with 10 fours and 5 sixes.

Having played three matches as a specialist batsman, Sanju scored 66, 13 and 20 runs.

"The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team. With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team's next match against the Punjab Kings."

In the IPL 2025, the Rajasthan Royals have lost two matches and won one game. Following their performance, they are placed second last on the points table of the league. With two points to their name, their net run rate so far has been -1.112.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 5.

(With PTI Inputs)