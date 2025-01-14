Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues list of traffic diversions and restrictions on January 19, check details

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a traffic notification, the police said, on January 19, 2025 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 is being organised in Mumbai for which several routes were being diverted in parts of the city

Representational Pic/File/AFP

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a complete list of traffic diversions and road closures ahead of the Mumbai Marathon on January 19.


In a traffic notification, the police said, on January 19, 2025 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 is being organised in Mumbai for which several routes were being diverted in parts of the city.


There are seven different categories in the Marathon that includes Full Marathon (Amateurs), Half Marathon, 10K Run, Full Marathon Elite, Champion with Disability Run, Senior Citizens Run and Dream Run.


The Marathon route goes through south and central Mumbai from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar and Mahim Traffic Divisions, the police said.

It said, in order to provide a free way for Marathon runners, traffic on the Marathon route is being diverted on January 19, 2025 between 03:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs by making an alternate arrangement of traffic.

During Marathon, the below mentioned roads would be closed between 03:00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs. However, emergency and essential service vehicles shall be free access to go through.

In south zone, the police said that from South Mumbai to North Mumbai, Airport and Suburbs should use alternative route as below.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg- P.D'Mello road- Dockyard Station Road- B. Nath Pai Marg- R.A. Kidwai Marg- Dr. B.A. Road- Sulochana Shetty Marg- 60-feet Road- T- Junction- Sion Bandra Link Road- Kalanagar Junction- W.E.H.- to Airport.

From Airport, North Mumbai to South Mumbai, the motorists shall use the below alternative route-

Airport- W.E.H- Kalanagar Junction- Sion Bandra Link Road- T-Junction-60 feet road- Sulochana Shetty Marg- Dr. B.A. Road- R.A. Kidwai Marg- B. Nath Pai Marg-Dockyard Station Road- P.D'Mello Road- Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg.

Mumbai Police shared the list of No Entry on the roads of city on January 19-

The traffic notification was issued by M. Ramkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It said that the traffic diversions and restrictions will remain in place from 3 am to 2 pm on January 19.

The traffic notification said that from 2am on Januray 19 for the next 24 hours, all heavy vehicles will be restricted in South Mumbai.

