Mumbai Police on Sunday said that it has busted a gang allegedly printing and selling fake Indian currency notes and nabbed four people in connection with the matter.

According to the officials, the officials of Byculla Police in central Mumbai had initially received a tip-off regarding three people visiting Byculla area for selling counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes and accordingly a special team was formed under the guidance of Chimaji Adhav, the senior police inspector of Byculla Police station.

The team of officials laid a trap and detained three people from a spot in Byculla area and their searches led to the recovery of fake hundreds of Rs 500 currency notes, an official said.

"As many as 200 fake Rs 500 notes were found in their possession which turned out to be fake, the trio were detained from the spot and later taken to Byculla Police Station for further interrogations," the official said.

The fake notes were seized, and an FIR was filed by the police under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

It said that during interrogation, the suspects were identified as Umran Balbale, 48, Yasin Shaikh, 42, Bheem Badela, 45, said an official.

Their interrogations led to a name of another suspect who was identified as Niraj Vekhande, 25 from Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra, he said.

"Acting on the information, a police team was dispatched to Wada in Palghar which camped there for about two days to trace and nab the suspect and after detailed investigations using technical support, they located Niraj Vekhande who was later placed under arrest," an official said.

The police said that upon searching Vekhande’s premises, along with the help of witnesses, the police found all the equipment required to produce counterfeit Rs 500 notes. The seized items included laptops, printers, lamination machines, and other materials suspected to be used in printing counterfeit currency production.

"The action was carried out under the guidance of senior police officers of Mumbai Police and the entire detection operation was led by Police Inspector Jitesh Shingote and other officers of Byculla Police Station," the official said.