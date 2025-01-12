Krishna Dalvi, a native of Jalna, was found in possession of a chip and a Bluetooth device, which were confiscated by the police

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Student caught cheating in police constable exam, arrested with bluetooth device x 00:00

A 25-year-old student, Krishna Mahadevarao Dalvi, who had arrived to appear for the Police Constable Driver recruitment exam 2025 at Raigad Military School in Jogeshwari, was caught red-handed by Oshiwara police while attempting to cheat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Dalvi, a native of Jalna, was found in possession of a chip and a Bluetooth device, which were confiscated by the police.

During the exam, he was reportedly in contact with a friend, receiving assistance, which was uncovered during the investigation. Krishna Dalvi is now facing criminal charges and has been arrested. He is scheduled to appear in the local court in Bandra on Sunday afternoon, before he could become a police constable.

The Mumbai Police Department is currently conducting recruitment for the position of Police Constable Driver. On Saturday, written exams were held for candidates in Mumbai. The exam centre at Raigad Military School in Jogeshwari, New Link Road, was designated for some candidates, with 440 candidates arriving to participate in the examination. Of these, 437 were from Jalna district. All candidates were thoroughly checked before being allowed entry into the exam center.

After some time, a candidate's suspicious behaviour was noticed, prompting the center chief and Police Inspector Vijay Mandye to detain him for questioning. The police discovered a chip and a Bluetooth device on him, revealing that he was attempting to cheat.

After being brought to the police station, Krishna admitted to receiving help from his friend during the exam. He had hidden a digital chip in his undergarment and used a Bluetooth device in his ear, ensuring it remained hidden. The police filed a case against him, and he was arrested.