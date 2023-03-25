Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crime Oshiwara man set his pet dog upon playing kids says Police

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara man set his pet dog upon playing kids, says Police

Updated on: 25 March,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cops book Oshiwara man for allegedly unleashing his adopted stray on children playing in front of his home

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara man set his pet dog upon playing kids, says Police

Bite marks on Siddhant Gupta’s legs


The 14-year-old son of film producer Ketan Suresh Gupta, a resident of Brighton Tower at Second Cross Road in Oshiwara, was attacked by a neighbour’s pet dog on Thursday. Society members have alleged this was the third such incident in a year and said the dog’s owner, Raj Sahabazi, was booked due to a similar attack months ago. 


The teen, Siddhant, was playing in the society compound with his friends at the time of the incident.



Ketan Suresh Gupta, father of victimKetan Suresh Gupta, father of victim


Gupta, 45, has alleged that Sahabazi, who resides in a bungalow, had unleashed the dog on them after warning them not to play in the compound. Siddhant was admitted to Kokilaben hospital while an FIR has been registered against Sahabazi at Oshiwara police station.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: ‘Charge sheet filed; extortionists destroyed evidence’

The producer told mid-day, “At 9.30 pm, my son was playing in the society compound with other teenagers when Sahabazi told them not to play in this area or his dog would bite them. A few minutes later, he released the dog. Siddhant was bitten on his both legs. I rushed him to the hospital. After receiving treatment, he was sent home.”

Bite marks on Siddhant Gupta’s legs; (right) Varuna Kaur, canine behaviourist and trainerBite marks on Siddhant Gupta’s legs; (right) Varuna Kaur, canine behaviourist and trainer

Sahabazi could be seen opening the gate through which the dog emerged in CCTV footage.

Gupta further alleged, “It’s not the dog’s fault. The owner adopted a street dog but does not have the ability or the sense to take care of such a loving animal. He keeps him tied up all day without any training or socialising, which will make any pet aggressive. This is the third such incident at Brighton Tower involving this person and his pet. Other kids are fearful about playing in the compound because of this. On May 21 last year, the dog bit someone and an FIR was registered against the same person.”

Leena Richard, lawyerLeena Richard, lawyer

Police Inspector Rajani Salunkhe of Oshiwara police station said, “We have registered the FIR against the dog owner and started investigating the matter. We have not arrested anyone yet. We have registered an FIR under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Indian Penal Code.”

According to advocate Leena Richard, Section 289 states that whoever willingly or negligently fails to take proper steps to sufficiently guard against any probable danger to humans from any animal in his possession shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to a maximum of six months or Rs 1,000 fine or both.

CCTV footage of Thursday’s incidentCCTV footage of Thursday’s incident

She added, “The police cannot invoke Section 289 against the accused if the dog in question is a community dog that is not “owned” by a person. Just because an individual gives food and care to the animal, it does not make him liable for a community dog’s bite.

According to her, in a co-operative housing society, pets can be taken to common areas subject to them being leashed and muzzled as per the behaviour and nature of the pet.

Varuna Kaur, a  certified canine behaviourist and trainer, said neither the teen nor the dog was at fault. “It is the moral responsibility of the dog parent or caretaker to make sure that their dog doesn’t do any harm to the community, especially to kids! They should have taken much more serious precautions to make sure that their dog doesn’t bite. It not only scars kids for life but also is extremely tough on the dog to be aggressive; it is not something they enjoy. There are much better ways to manage an aggressive dog, it’s really sad that people don’t take this seriously,” she said.

9.30 pm
Time when incident occurred

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
oshiwara mumbai mumbai news andheri

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK