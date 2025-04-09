As soon as Apoorva Mukhija dropped her new video, several influencers commented to show their support. From Kusha Kapila to RJ Karishma, many came forward to back her

In Pic: Apoorva Mukhija

India's Got Latent controversy: Kusha Kapila, Parul Gulati & others hail Apoorva Mukhija's 'greatest comeback'

Apoorva Mukhija dropped the first video after the India’s Got Latent controversy. The social media influencer took to her Instagram to share her side of the story. Apoorva talked about receiving several death threats and rape threats. She also apologized to her audience for not being mindful of the words she used.

As soon as Apoorva dropped her new video, several influencers commented to show their support. Kusha Kapila wrote, “Make the greatest comeback ever 👏👏👏.” Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati also commented on the video, writing, “Welcome back girl.” “The strength it takes to come back and speak up after such a storm is something only a true rebel could show. We see you, we hear you, and we are here for you,” social media star Kenavita Golani shared. RJ Karishma also lent her support and wrote, “Welcome back sweetheart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

‘My intention was never to hurt anyone’

In the clip, the Nadaaniyan star talked about her much-viral statement where she was giving it back to the guy who disrespected her first. While discussing the dialogue, she said, “My intention was never to hurt anyone but that guy’s ego,” and added that the statement she made came from a place of anger. Further, she apologised to her followers for not being mindful of the statements she made.

While the video featuring Ranveer, Ashish, and Samay was shot in August, it was released three months later. Apoorva, who believed she didn’t perform well, switched her phone off assuming people wouldn’t like her. But later, everyone praised her, and she was enjoying the fame—until the next day, when things flipped.

Apoorva’s Bollywood debut

Recently, Apoorva made her Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. After the film’s release, fashion critic and content creator Sufi Motiwala made a reel about the film, pointing out how Apoorva’s on-screen styling was totally different from her real life and calling the contrast “jarring.” As Sufi posted the video, Apoorva took to the comment section and dropped a witty reply that read, “Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me.”