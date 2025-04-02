While yesterday Ranveer shared a bunch of pictures to announce his comeback, calling it a 're-birth' and sharing his first podcast, Apoorva did something quite strange

Apoorva Mukhija

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka the rebel kid has been in the middle of the controversy since the release of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent episode featuring her along with Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani, which was released on YouTube. Ranveer's controversial comment on parents landed everyone in the midst of a big controversy and led to several FIRs against the guests and the host of the show. Now, with Ranveer releasing the very first episode of his TRS podcast since the controversy, Apoorva has deleted all the posts from her social media.

While yesterday Ranveer shared a bunch of pictures to announce his comeback, calling it a 're-birth' and sharing his first podcast, Apoorva did something quite strange. The social media star, who recently made her big Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, has now deleted all the pictures and posts from her social media.

Apoorva Mukhija breaks the silence on Latent controversy

Recently, Apoorva made her Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The much-talked-about film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The movie, which is a rom-com, met with heavy criticism. After the release, fashion critic and content creator Sufi Motiwala made a reel about the film, pointing out how Apoorva's on-screen styling was totally different from her real life and calling the contrast “jarring."

As Sufi posted the video, Apoorva took to the comment section and dropped a witty reply that read, "Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me." This was the first time Apoorva made a public comment after the India’s Got Latent controversy. Her comment seemed like a nod to the massive backlash she has been dealing with since the episode aired.

Earlier, she had shared a cryptic message in her Instagram broadcast channel. In a cryptic yet telling message, she wrote, “Diwaaron ke bhi kaan hote hain" (Even walls have ears).

About Apoorva's debut

Apoorva plays the role of Rhea, Khushi Kapoor’s character Pia’s best friend. However, in the wake of the India’s Got Latent controversy, Apoorva has stayed away from talking about Nadaaniyan or promoting her first Bollywood project on social media. Despite this, her fans on social media have been making edits from the film and celebrating her career milestone on her behalf.