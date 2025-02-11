It looks like Samay Raina is not too worried about the recent FIR and the controversy surrounding his show, India’s Got Latent.

In Pic: Samay Raina

Listen to this article Samay Raina looks unbothered in a recent picture amid FIR over obscene content in India’s Got Latent x 00:00

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia have found themselves in the midst of controversies after the recent episode of Raina’s show India’s Got Latent was released on air. However, it looks like the comedian is not too worried about the recent FIR and the controversy surrounding his show. It all happened after the new episode featuring a controversial comment by Ranveer met with severe outrage on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ranveer has put out an apology after his comment met serious outrage, Samay, who is currently on his Unfiltered: North America Tour 2025, was seen playing chess in a fresh picture that has emerged on the internet. The viral image was shared by Samay’s close friend Balraj Singh Ghai on his Instagram story. Balraj, who has accompanied Samay for the U.S. tour, has been on India’s Got Latent as a judge in one of the episodes.

About the FIR

A written complaint has been filed against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makheja, and the organizers of India’s Got Latent.

The complaint has also been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. It alleges the use of objectionable language and demands strict action against the accused. The complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark on Samay’s Show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panellist on Samay Raina's show Indias Got Latent recently. Ranveer's appearance on the show, and his attempts to match up to Samay and the show’s dark comedy, have not gone down well with people.

India’s Got Latent features Samay Raina and a bunch of celebrities as ‘judges’ for performers. The contestants showcase their skills, and the judges score them. The contestants need to predict the score they will receive, and if they do so correctly, they win.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makheja.