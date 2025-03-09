Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid continues her social media silence even as she makes her Bollywood debut with the recently released Netflix film Nadaaniyan

Content creator Apoorva Makhija has gone completely silent on social media after getting embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy. The young content creator was part of the final aired episode of comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, which also featured Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia. A comment by Ranveer about parents and sex led to multiple FIRs against the panelists and the show in the days following the episode going live. Ever since, Makhija has stayed away from social media and has even unfollowed all accounts on her Instagram handle.

Apoorva Makhija makes Bollywood debut

Amid this, Apoorva has made her Bollywood debut with the recently released Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The much-talked-about film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. Apoorva plays the role of Rhea, Khushi Kapoor's character Pia's best friend. However, in the wake of the India's Got Latent controversy, Apoorva has stayed away from talking about the film or promoting her first Bollywood project on social media. Despite this, her fans on social media have been making edits from the film and celebrating her career milestone on her behalf.

Meanwhile, the film marked her debut of content creator Agasthya Shah as well, who played the role of Arun Goyal in the film, Ibrahim's opponent in the debate team at school.

About Nadaaniyan

The film, which has released on the streaming giant Netflix, is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, and follows the journey of its protagonists, Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia Jaisingh (played by Khushi Kapoor), as they navigate school life, friendships, family dynamics, and their roles in everything around them.

The story kicks off with Pia finding herself in a rather awkward situation, she needs to prove she’s dating someone to convince her friends that she’s not in love with her best friend’s crush.

To solve her dilemma, Pia ropes in Arjun, a new entrant and debate team scholar, offering him Rs 25, 000 crore per week to pretend to be her boyfriend, bringing back the good old ‘boyfriend for hire’ trope to commercial cinema. And just like that, their ‘Nadaaniyan’ begins.

With veteran actors like Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj playing pivotal roles, the film brings a wave of nostalgia. Seeing them on screen after so long is a treat, adding emotional depth to the story. ‘Nadaaniyan’ takes us back to that time, reminding us of the innocence, chaos, and beauty of growing up.