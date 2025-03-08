In his recent interview, Mika Singh called participating in India’s Got Latent Ranveer’s biggest mistake and said, "Samay's show has a different audience. If he had not gone there...'

Mika Singh reacts to Latent controversy

The India’s Got Latent controversy has started to settle down with each passing day, but it’s not over yet. Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and several other guests who were panelists on the show are still fighting their legal battle. Amid this, popular singer Mika Singh reacted to the not-so-decent remarks made on the show. In his recent interview, Mika called participating in India’s Got Latent Ranveer’s biggest mistake.

‘He shouldn't have gone on the show’

While talking to Pinkvilla, Mika reacted to the controversy and said, “I have no personal issues with Samay Raina; he is a sweet guy. A lot of people have told me he is a huge fan of mine and a great musician too. Ranveer is also very nice. He is a gracious and poised human being, but his biggest mistake was that he shouldn't have gone on the show. Their shows are very different. Ranveer's show is very decent and respectful. Samay's show has a different audience. If he had not gone there, this issue wouldn't have happened.”

‘Both Samay and Ranveer are successful, but…’

He further added, “More vulgar things have been spoken about on Samay's show, and if you say cheap things like this in a country like India, it will be hurtful. Just because Samay has succeeded, a lot of people want to be like him, but that's wrong. Both Samay and Ranveer are successful, but they should also set the right example. You need to control the youth when you have such a huge influence.”

While encouraging the idea of banning the artists for some time, Mika shared, “They couldn't manage the success… I don't have anything against them, and their families should not be dragged into this. Ban the artists for some time. With this, lots of other influencers have also learned a lesson that they cannot be talking rubbish. They are kids who became successful, so I urge people to forgive them. Both are well-educated and well-spoken, just that they couldn't manage the success.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.