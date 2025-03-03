Have you heard? Avika Gor to be Ektaa Kapoor’s new Naagin; Mika Singh's shocking statement against Bipasha Basu

Have you heard? Sonakshi Sinha gears up for her Telugu debut, Mika Singh sparks controversy over Bipasha Basu, and Avika Gor joins Naagin 7.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sona’s going to Tollywood

Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to make her Telugu debut in the supernatural fantasy thriller, Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan. Although an official confirmation is awaited, sources suggest that that the actor will star alongside Sudheer Babu in a “never-seen-before avatar”. The film, which blends mythology and supernatural elements, was announced last year, with a poster of Sudheer being released on social media. The female lead was not locked then. The project is scheduled to go on floors from March 8. We have learned that the film’s team did a grand mahurat shot in Hyderabad on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Sonakshi will have a busy 2025 as the actor also has the second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in her kitty. On the work front, she was last seen in horror comedy film Kakuda (2024) by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Pointing fingers

Mika Singh recently sparked controversy with a shocking claim that Bipasha Basu’s on-set tantrums during the filming of Dangerous (2020) led the production cost increasing from R4 crore to R14 crore. He also alleged that her “unprofessional behaviour” was a major reason for her currently being out of work. However, Bipasha seems to have subtly fired back at his accusations with a cryptic Instagram post, stating, “Toxic people create chaos, point fingers, shift blame, and avoid taking responsibility.”

Cost of being a Deol

Abhay Deol recently opened up about his “challenging childhood”. Despite being part of a renowned film family that includes uncle Dharmendra and cousins Sunny and Bobby Deol, Abhay seemed to have faced difficulties in school. He shared that some of his school teachers were overly nice to him due to his family’s fame, while others were harsh, judging him for his privilege. Abhay recalled the time when a tuition teacher publicly humiliated him, making comments about his family that affected him deeply. He said, “As a kid, you internalise these things.”

Phir se shaadi mein zaroor aana

It truly seems to be a year of re-releases in Bollywood. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda’s romantic comedy, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017), is set to return in cinemas on March 7. Despite receiving mixed reviews and being deemed a flop at the time, the film has since developed a loyal fan base. Kriti took to social media to express her excitement about the re-release. She wrote, “You’ve laughed, cried, and rooted for Aarti & Sattu [their characters] in the past, it’s time to feel it all over again...Let’s make this reunion special.” Other films that re-released this year are Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Padmaavat (2018).

Not making a Rs 2000 crore film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for directing films like Kabir Singh (2019) and Animal (2023), is working with Prabhas on the highly anticipated movie, Spirit. When asked if he is feeling the pressure to break the record of Prabhas’ most successful film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Sandeep acknowledged the pressure but denied taking it upon himself. He said that he’d need to “hit R2000 crore” to beat SS Rajamouli’s directorial marvel, and that’s not what he is “attempting”. “I’m focusing on making an engaging and intriguing film, leaving the box-office pressure aside,” he said. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a police officer in Spirit.

ZNMD 2 not anytime soon

A sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is going to take longer than expected. A recent social media post featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol posing together in a vintage car ignited rumours of the film being in production. However, Farhan recently stated that he’s “unsure if a sequel is in the works”. The picture turned out to be from their collaboration on a brand commercial.

Who’s the new Naagin?

Avika Gor, known for her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is set to make her TV comeback after seven years with the seventh season of Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin. We have heard that Avika has become the top choice for the makers, beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya. Avika will join the likes of Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, and Tejasswi Prakash, who have all played the iconic role of Naagin. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the small screen, especially after her film career failed to take off as expected.