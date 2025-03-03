Breaking News
Check out Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's hilarious banter on Instagram

ANI



Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal


The new couple in the town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, never fail to keep their fans entertained with their social media posts, and their latest banter is sure to leave you in splits. The 'Lootera' actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday evening to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment with her fans.


The video shows Sonakshi busy making a reel inside a car, unaware that her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, is secretly recording her. The clip then captures a moment when Sonakshi finally notices Zaheer filming her, prompting her to laugh as she is heard saying, "Delete it, Zaheer."


Along with the video, the actress added a caption that read, "BTS of my Insta story."


Sonakshi and Zaheer have been making the most of their time ever since they got married. In January, the couple shared a glimpse of their vacation in Australia.

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life.

Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quipped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around. How was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" This had the audience in splits.

Sonakshi added with a chuckle, "Then he told me, 'I think we are ready to talk to the parents,' and I said, 'Yeah, so speak to them.'" Zaheer defended himself, "Why should I speak to them? I have spoken to my father, you should speak to yours."

Sonakshi admitted, "He had a point, so I went to my father and spoke to him, and he was happy, so everyone was happy."

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the film Double XL in 2022. 

