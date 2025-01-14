The incident occurred in the Jamtha area in Nagpur late on Sunday night, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A man died of electrocution while he was allegedly attempting to steal wires from a transformer in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the Jamtha area in Nagpur late on Sunday night, an official said.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Ankush Rajendra Patel, a resident of Shramik Nagar slum in Parsodi, was stuck on the transformer, and his charred body was discovered on Monday morning, the official said, according to the PTI.

Ankush Patel had decided to steal oil and wires from the transformer in Mauli Nagar area of Nagpur. He climbed the transformer thinking the power had been cut off and got electrocuted, he said, the news agency reported.

The official said the deceased was allegedly a history sheeter, with several theft cases against him at Hingna and Beltarodi police stations. He was involved in stealing oil, wires, and iron from transformers, as per the PTI.

Thief steals cash and valuables from model's flat in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an unidentified person allegedly stole cash and valuables worth Rs 15 lakh from the flat of a Mumbai-based model, an official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The model, Nikita Nil Barad, who lives alone in a luxury apartment in Lower Parel area of the city, was away in Karnataka when the incident occurred between December 12 and January 9.

The complainant told the police that the crime came to light when she checked her cupboard, following which an FIR was lodged with police which has launched an investigation into the matter.

She also told police that two maids work at her flat during the day and that she was not in Mumbai when the theft took place.

She told the police that she had left for Karnataka with her brother on December 12.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person on charge of housebreaking and the investigation is being handled by the local police and the crime branch.

CCTV footage from the flat and surrounding areas is being analysed, police said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)