Two were caught for impersonation after sending dummy candidates; exam was for the post of drivers and constables

Six persons, who appeared for the recently held Mumbai Police Recruitment Examination, 2025, have been arrested for cheating, police said. The exam was being held for the post of drivers and constables over the last two days. Aspirants appeared from all over Maharashtra.

Police said that while four were caught using Bluetooth devices for cheating, two others were caught for impersonation after sending dummy candidates with their hall tickets to take the written exam.

Separate cases have been registered at the Oshiwara, Kasturba Marg, Tilak Nagar, Kandivli, and South Mumbai-based police stations.

A total of 62,000 aspirants from across Maharashtra attended the police recruitment examination held at 90 centers across Mumbai for the constable post this year.

Krishna Mahadevarao Dalvi, 25, was caught using a Bluetooth device in the examination hall at Raigad Military School in Jogeshwari.

Dalvi, a native of Jalna, was found in possession of a Bluetooth device and a chip, which were seized by the police. At this center, 440 candidates had arrived to take the examination, of which 437 were from the Jalna district. Examination centre chief and police inspector Vijay Mandye detained Dalvi for questioning.

The Tilak Nagar police apprehended two aspirants using Bluetooth devices in the examination hall. They had hidden the Bluetooth chips in their undergarments and planned to activate them in the washroom. However, they were caught during a routine check. The accused were identified as Ganesh Vighane from Beed and Rameshwar Wagh from Sambhaji Nagar.

In Kandivali, Nikhil Nagargujar, 25, a resident of Beed, was arrested for allegedly creating a duplicate hall ticket to appear for the police constable examination on Sunday. According to the police, Nagargujar was disqualified from the examination due to low marks. He did not inform his family about the disqualification and instead created a fake hall ticket. During a routine check at the examination hall, the fake hall ticket was discovered, and Nagargujar was taken into custody.

The Kasturba Marg police arrested Rauf Pathan, 25, a resident of Aurangabad, for allegedly cheating during the police recruitment examination at the Borivali East centre. Pathan was found with a chip hidden on his chest and a Bluetooth device in his ear. Around 650 students appeared for the exam at this center.

Another student was caught by the South Mumbai-based police station for sending a dummy candidate with his hall ticket to take the exam on his behalf.

“We have registered a total of six cases across the city and arrested students for cheating in the police recruitment examination. In most of these cases, the students were caught using Bluetooth devices,” said Joint Commissioner of Police for Administration S Jayakumar.