As many as eight persons were killed and several others were injured after a tempo and truck collided on Sunday at Dwarka Circle in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place near an Ayyappa temple in Nashik district at around 7:30 pm on Sunday, he added.

"There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to CIDCO area here. They were returning from a religious event in Niphad. The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the truck carrying iron rods. Some of the deaths took place on the spot. Some of the injured are critical," the official said, according to the PTI.

Rescue operations were started by police and fire brigade personnel along with residents and passersby in the congested stretch immediately, he added.

The injured are recuperating at the district hospital and in some private facilities, the official said.

There is likelihood of the death toll rising since some of the passengers have sustained grievous injuries, police and health officials informed, the news agency reported.

Sarpanch killed after vehicle transporting fly ash hits his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Beed

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Beed district was killed when a vehicle transporting fly ash rammed into his motorcycle, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred in the Mirwat Phata area in Beed district on Saturday night, an official said.

According to the PTI, Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, the sarpanch of Saundana village in Parli tehsil in Beed district of Maharashtra, was heading to his village when a vehicle transporting fly-ash from a thermal power plant rammed into his two-wheeler, he said.

The official said that Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, who was in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He said that the driver of the fly ash vehicle involved in the accident was arrested by the police following the incident, adding that further probe in matter was underway, as per the PTI.

