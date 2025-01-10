The deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who belonged to the Maratha community, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project

An all-party protest march was taken out in central Maharashtra's Jalna city on Friday, seeking swift action against the killers in Beed sarpanch murder case and resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, reported the PTI.

The march was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

The deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who belonged to the Maratha community, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, a close associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Participants in the march demanded speedy investigation and called for Munde's resignation, alleging links between Karad and the murder.

Leaders of various parties, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange and family members of Santosh Deshmukh joined the march.

Local Congress MP Kalyan Kale warned on this occasion that inaction would lead to more public protests. He also demanded action against police officers responsible for the alleged custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi, arrested over the violent protests that broke out in Parbhani over the vandalisation of a

Constitution replica last month.

Manoj Jarange urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action against the killers in the Santosh Deshmukh case and their associates, while accusing Munde of helping the accused.

Ajit Pawar will soon know if Munde has any link to Beed sarpanch murder, claims Dhas

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will come to know "in a few days" if his NCP and cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde has any link to the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, claimed BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Friday, as per the PTI.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under attack from opposition parties and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti as Walmik Karad, the key accused in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder, is his close aide, the news agency reported.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Dhas said, "Ajit Pawar will come to know after a few days if there is a connection (of Munde with the murder case) or not. I have never claimed there is a connection. I don't say anything firmly (with firm conviction) on it and they (Munde's backers) must also not say anything firmly as of now."

Dhas was answering a query on Pawar backing Munde on the issue.

(With PTI inputs)