Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Beed sarpanch murder Protest march taken out in Jalna seeking speedy action in case Dhananjay Mundes resignation

Beed sarpanch murder: Protest march taken out in Jalna seeking speedy action in case, Dhananjay Munde's resignation

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who belonged to the Maratha community, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project

Beed sarpanch murder: Protest march taken out in Jalna seeking speedy action in case, Dhananjay Munde's resignation

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Beed sarpanch murder: Protest march taken out in Jalna seeking speedy action in case, Dhananjay Munde's resignation
x
00:00

An all-party protest march was taken out in central Maharashtra's Jalna city on Friday, seeking swift action against the killers in Beed sarpanch murder case and resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, reported the PTI.


The march was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha.


The deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who belonged to the Maratha community, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project.


Walmik Karad, a close associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Participants in the march demanded speedy investigation and called for Munde's resignation, alleging links between Karad and the murder.

Leaders of various parties, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange and family members of Santosh Deshmukh joined the march.

Local Congress MP Kalyan Kale warned on this occasion that inaction would lead to more public protests. He also demanded action against police officers responsible for the alleged custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi, arrested over the violent protests that broke out in Parbhani over the vandalisation of a

Constitution replica last month.

Manoj Jarange urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action against the killers in the Santosh Deshmukh case and their associates, while accusing Munde of helping the accused.

Ajit Pawar will soon know if Munde has any link to Beed sarpanch murder, claims Dhas

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will come to know "in a few days" if his NCP and cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde has any link to the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, claimed BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Friday, as per the PTI.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under attack from opposition parties and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti as Walmik Karad, the key accused in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder, is his close aide, the news agency reported.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Dhas said, "Ajit Pawar will come to know after a few days if there is a connection (of Munde with the murder case) or not. I have never claimed there is a connection. I don't say anything firmly (with firm conviction) on it and they (Munde's backers) must also not say anything firmly as of now."

Dhas was answering a query on Pawar backing Munde on the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

beed murder case Dhananjay Munde maratha kranti morcha maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK