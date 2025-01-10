Not just Opposition, even ruling party leaders have demanded Dhananjay Munde’s scalp. The NCP president said he had had a word with the CM and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule (about the BJP leaders who, along with others across the parties, have opened a campaign against Munde)

Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM (right) NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. File pics

Listen to this article Beed sarpanch murder: Ajit Pawar defends Dhananjay Munde amid calls for his resignation x 00:00

Deputy CM and NCP boss Ajit Pawar has defended his party’s minister Dhananjay Munde whose resignation has been demanded in connection with the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Pawar asserted that three agencies were probing the murder and those found guilty would not be protected. “I have met CM Devendra Fadnavis and told him that the guilty should be taken to task without considering their political affiliation and the higher position they hold [in the government]. We cannot tolerate such gory incidents,” said Pawar in Pune, while breaking silence over the murder that took place a month ago.

ADVERTISEMENT



Dy CM Ajit Pawar met CM Fadnavis about allegations made by BJP leaders. File pic

The incident has generated political heat in the very first two months of the new government’s term. Not only the Opposition, but also ruling party MLAs have demanded Munde's resignation, citing his bond with the crime's alleged mastermind Walmik Karad. Ajit Pawar said the leaders had the right to express themselves, but they should be responsible about what they say. “Instead of making allegations, they should submit evidence to the police. Accusing someone of something without evidence is not appropriate. It is injustice,” he said.

The NCP president said he had had a word with the CM and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule (about the BJP leaders who, along with others across the parties, have opened a campaign against Munde). According to Pawar, three probe agencies were put on the job and if their findings differed, there would be a question mark over their credibility. “Since we are in the government, our responsibility is bigger than ever.



There are demands for Dhananjay Munde’s resignation due to his closeness to the alleged mastermind. File pic

You shouldn’t worry, we will not protect anyone, and we will send a proper message across the state. Firstly, let there be more findings about the phone calls and the discussion the accused had with others,” the Dy CM added. Meanwhile, public marches against and in favour of Munde continued to be held in Marathwada. A day after Munde’s supporters gathered in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the supporters of the late Santosh Deshmukh took to the streets in Paithan where the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi was also taken up. Similar marches have been held in Pune, Beed and Parbhani.