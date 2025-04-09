The incident took place at the Diamond Garden signal, within the jurisdiction of Chembur Police Station
Mumbai Police at the scene of the firing near Diamond Garden signal in Chembur. Pic/Rajesh Gupta
An incident of firing has been reported from the Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday, in which a Navi Mumbai builder has sustained injuries.
The incident took place at the Diamond Garden signal, within the jurisdiction of Chembur Police Station, at 9.50 pm.
According to the police, two bike-borne assailants shot at 50-year-old Sadruddin Khan, a resident of Parsik Hill, Belapur, when he was traveling towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel highway.
Khan has been admitted to Zen Hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Navnath Dhavale said.