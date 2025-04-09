The incident took place at the Diamond Garden signal, within the jurisdiction of Chembur Police Station

Mumbai Police at the scene of the firing near Diamond Garden signal in Chembur. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article 50-year-old builder shot at by two bike-borne assailants in Mumbai x 00:00

An incident of firing has been reported from the Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday, in which a Navi Mumbai builder has sustained injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at the Diamond Garden signal, within the jurisdiction of Chembur Police Station, at 9.50 pm.

According to the police, two bike-borne assailants shot at 50-year-old Sadruddin Khan, a resident of Parsik Hill, Belapur, when he was traveling towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel highway.

Khan has been admitted to Zen Hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Navnath Dhavale said.