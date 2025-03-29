Pathare had visited Hyderabad for training. He was on his way to visit a temple with a friend when the accident occurred. Both Pathare and his relative lost their lives in the crash

Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare, who was posted in the Port Zone, passed away in a road accident on Saturday.

Pathare had visited Hyderabad for training. He was on his way to visit a temple with a friend when the accident occurred. Both Pathare and his friend lost their lives in the crash.

Mumbai Police have been informed about the incident.

While speaking to mid-day.com, Nagarkurnool (Telangana) Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Gaikwad, said, “Both the individuals were traveling to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh in an Innova when around 12 pm, their car was struck by an ST (state transport) bus in the ghat section. Sudhakar Pathare sustained a head injury, while his friend Bhagwat Khodake suffered leg and internal injuries. Both were declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital. The post-mortem is currently in progress. We are investigating the tragic incident further."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has condoled the DCP's death.

In a WhatsApp message, Datta Nalawade, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch, said, "Mumbai Police is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shri Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telengana today. DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contribution in maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and in his earlier assignment are invaluable. His sudden departure leaves a profound void in our ranks. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. The Mumbai Police force stands together in mourning the loss of one of its finest officers. We pray the departed soul rests in peace."