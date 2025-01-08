The official said the accused, during the interrogation, told the police that he had obtained the contraband from a Bhiwandi resident named Ravish

The police found 110 gm of MD powder during the search. File Pic

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after seizing the banned MD drug powder valued at Rs 11.22 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The crime unit team apprehended the accused, Ahmad Shakil Ahmed Mallik alias Sonu, on Monday evening acting on a tip-off, the police said.

The accused was arrested when he arrived near a lodge at Kanheri in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Salil Bhosle said.

The police found 110 gm of MD powder during a search of his belongings.

The official said the accused, during the interrogation, told the police that he had obtained the contraband from a Bhiwandi resident named Ravish.

The Bhiwandi police registered a case against Mallik under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a search was on for the person named by him, PTI stated.

NCB seizes illicit pharma drugs and fake cigarettes at Mumbai airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant seizure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confiscating 74,000 capsules of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs and 2.44 lakh counterfeit cigarettes. The haul was discovered at the air cargo terminal, following a tip-off regarding an international syndicate involved in illicit pharmaceutical drug trafficking from India to overseas destinations.

According to an official statement from the NCB, the agency’s Mumbai zonal unit initiated the operation after receiving intelligence about a network operating to procure pharmaceutical drugs from India and divert them for sale to offshore buyers. Surveillance was conducted over a period of time, which eventually led investigators to two containers that belonged to logistics companies. The movement of these containers was stopped at the airport’s air cargo terminal for further inspection.

The NCB team, which was involved in the operation on Friday and Saturday, managed to seize approximately 29.6 kilograms of diverted pharmaceutical drugs, as well as the counterfeit cigarettes. The pharmaceutical drugs, mostly in capsule form, are valued at around Rs 75 lakh.

The illicit goods, which were concealed among food items, were reportedly destined for London. The NCB has identified two courier and logistics companies as part of the ongoing investigation, which aims to uncover more details regarding the syndicate behind the diversion of pharmaceutical products and the sale of counterfeit goods.

(With inputs from PTI)