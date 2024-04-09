Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD

In first of a new series on how the drug-scape is changing, mid-day looks at how crackdown on one popular drug has led to a flood of cheaper, more dangerous synthetic narcotic

Representational Image

Crackdowns on 'Kashmiri charas' suppliers led to a surge of cheap drugs
This created a void in narcotics trade, leading opportunists to introduce synthetic drugs
mid-day investigates MD's rise, its popularity in the party scene

After Article 370’s revocation, crackdowns on ‘Kashmiri charas’ suppliers led to a surge of cheap drugs in major Indian markets like Mumbai. This created a void in the narcotics trade, leading opportunists to introduce synthetic drugs like meow meow or MD. mid-day investigates MD’s rise, its popularity in the party scene, and law enforcement’s ongoing struggles against this menace.