Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD

Updated on: 09 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel , Diwakar Sharma | mailbag@mid-day.com diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

In first of a new series on how the drug-scape is changing, mid-day looks at how crackdown on one popular drug has led to a flood of cheaper, more dangerous synthetic narcotic

Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD

Key Highlights

  1. Crackdowns on ‘Kashmiri charas’ suppliers led to a surge of cheap drugs
  2. This created a void in narcotics trade, leading opportunists to introduce synthetic drugs
  3. mid-day investigates MD’s rise, its popularity in the party scene

After Article 370’s revocation, crackdowns on ‘Kashmiri charas’ suppliers led to a surge of cheap drugs in major Indian markets like Mumbai. This created a void in the narcotics trade, leading opportunists to introduce synthetic drugs like meow meow or MD. mid-day investigates MD’s rise, its popularity in the party scene, and law enforcement’s ongoing struggles against this menace.

