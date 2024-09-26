After studying past narcotics cases in debt, the NCB officials have been busting inter-state drug rackets to 'break-the-chain' drug supply in the city, the official said
Key Highlights
- After studying past narcotics cases, NCB has been busting inter-state drug rackets
- This comprehensive approach focuses on identifying specific drugs prevalent in Mumbai
- Official explained that drug peddling need to be understood to get to bottom of supply
Be it a celebrity or a local neighbourhood youth, the person may have procured the drugs for his or her consumption from a peddler, who may have a supplier and the chain of supply needs to be dismantled, says a senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official while explaining the change in strategy to curb drugs trafficking in Mumbai.