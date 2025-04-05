Preliminary work begins on 13.40-km elevated six-lane road connecting Chheda Nagar to Mulund East at Rs 3314 crore; once the work is in full swing, motorists using this stretch may face traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours and the median will be barricaded

Barricades erected for work related to the elevated road on the Eastern Express Highway on April 4. Pis/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Construction of the elevated road from Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar to Anand Nagar in Mulund East on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) is set to begin. Once the work is in full swing, motorists using this stretch may face traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours and the median will be barricaded.

The 13.40-km-long elevated road with three lanes in either direction will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3314.40 crore.

Recently, when this reporter travelled on the stretch between Kanjurmarg East and Mulund octroi naka, the Eastern Express Highway was barricaded at some spots and soil testing work seemed to be in progress. It has been reported that the elevated road will have entry and exit points at Chheda Nagar, Kanjurmarg, Airoli bridge and the Mulund octroi naka.

The contractor who has been awarded the tender for constructing the elevated road will have to complete the work in four years and will be responsible for fixing defects for two years.

According to an MMRDA official, “Barricades have been placed on the Eastern Express Highway so geotechnical investigation can be carried out. At present, the procedure is taking place between the Airoli flyover and Vikhroli. Subsequently, it will be extended up to Chheda Nagar.”

Asked when the actual work would begin, an MMRDA official said, “Geotechnical Investigation involves boring into the ground to access underground soil data for foundation design. After conducting this procedure, soil strata data will be available. Based on its analysis, the foundation and overall structure design will be prepared and thereafter the actual foundation work shall be started.”

The work started in December 2024 and is expected to be completed by December 2028.

2028

Year project is likely to be completed