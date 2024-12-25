Motorists on WEH and EEH complain about sudden appearance of distracting billboards, say these have potential for causing accidents

Digital ad boards in Santacruz on Wednesday night. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways x 00:00

Following the issue of the glaring vertical digital banners on the median of the road, mid-day visited a few other locations on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Motorists using both highways regularly alleged that these digital advertisements distracted their attention while driving and riding. They say traffic police need to intervene to control these dangerous distractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Express Highway

On Tuesday, when mid-day visited the stretch between Mulund and Sion, multiple digital signboards were found on the median of the highway. The journey started from the Mulund toll plaza on the EEH and ended at Sion. This reporter found three sets of digital signboards—three facing northbound traffic heading toward Thane and three facing southbound traffic moving from Thane to Sion.



Digital banners on the median opposite NESCO Centre in Goregaon East. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli

Further, in the Tagore Nagar area, one digital signboard each was facing the northbound and southbound stretches was observed on the median. Auto driver Satish Mane said, “These signboards come out of nowhere. I have been driving an auto on this stretch to Thane and back for almost 10 years. These boards often distract drivers, increasing the risk of accidents.”

Godrej Memorial Hospital

Continuing the journey, two sets of digital signboards, each facing northbound and southbound vehicles, were spotted near the Godrej Memorial Hospital on the EEH median. The two sets were placed approximately 500 metres apart.

Reacting to a mid-day report titled ‘WEH drivers slam bright digital hoardings on route’, a user named Deepak posted on X, “Why only Western Express Highway? Even the Eastern Express Highway has such hoardings (sic).” Adding to this, another X user, Abhishek Bhalerao, replied, “It is horrible to drive and focus without getting distracted by these hoardings.”

Another local, requesting anonymity, said, “I travel frequently on both the highways and often find these digital hoardings disturbing. On highways, even the smallest distraction can be fatal. The boards on the side of the highway are still tolerable, but those on the median are like a death trap. The intensity of light changes depending on the display, and this could easily cause a fatal accident if the driver isn’t cautious.”

Western Express Highway

On Tuesday, when mid-day visited the WEH, small vertical digital hoardings were noticed on the median at various locations, including the Kalina-Vakola flyover. These bright advertisements allegedly distracted motorists.

“While driving on the Kalina-Vakola flyover and other stretches of WEH, I have noticed these bright digital ads on the median. Changing advertisements on these hoardings divert attention and could cause accidents,” said one motorist. “I think these hoardings should be removed, and traffic police must intervene,” he added.

Near the domestic airport flyover, another set of BMC-installed digital advertisements on the WEH median was observed, reportedly distracting drivers and causing light pollution. At the Jogeshwari flyover, more digital hoardings were spotted on the WEH median, particularly opposite the Mahanand Dairy and Aarey Milk Colony flyover.

Motorists weigh in

Mahesh Dhumale, an HR professional, said, “The number of digital hoardings is rising because there are no stringent guidelines. Rules on brightness and lumens are needed. I stay cautious when driving, but these hoardings are a problem across Mumbai. For instance, the Mahim Causeway junction has a large digital hoarding that is extremely bright and visually distracting.”

Gaurav Singh, a Malad resident who commutes daily between Bandra and Malad on his motorcycle, said, “Large hoardings were already a problem, and now the new ones on the median have made it worse. Some ads are so bright they can blind you in the evening. Even a momentary lapse in judgment on the highway can be fatal. These hoardings are an eyesore, especially after a long day.”