Digital hoardings installed on the road median on the Andheri-Jogeshwari flyover. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Motorists driving on the Western Express Highway are complaining about the light pollution caused by digital hoardings installed on the road median.

On Monday, when mid-day travelled on the flyover, we too witnessed that the advertisement units installed on the median of the Andheri-Jogeshwari flyover are excessively bright. While driving on this stretch, we felt that the intensity could serve as a distraction to both two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders. Motorist Mitali Paintal, who uses this road daily to reach her workplace, expressed concern, saying that the outdoor advertising panels on the medians are too bright for the safety of motorists and two-wheeler riders as they cause distractions.

Motorist Dhaval Shah, who frequently travels via the Western Express Highway, said, “Brightness and lumens standards need to be established, or else people will lose their lives in accidents caused by such intrusive advertising panels installed on the median of the Andheri-Jogeshwari flyover.” Karan Jotwani, a printing press owner from Marol, Andheri East, said, “The light intensity of the panels is too bright and can cause accidents by diverting drivers’ attention.”

What is light pollution?

Light pollution is the excessive use of artificial light, harming both humans and wildlife, and impacting the climate. LED lights, with their intense blue glow, contribute significantly to this issue. Digital advertising screens, floodlights, and blinking indicators used by stores further exacerbate the problem, negatively affecting biodiversity and human health.

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a Draft Policy on Outdoor Advertisements in August 2024, updating guidelines from 2008. This revision follows the deadly billboard collapse in Pant Nagar. The Awaaz Foundation, however, has raised concerns about the policy, urging stronger regulations. It recommends setting specific illuminance limits for digital hoardings, making the BMC’s committee reports public, and enhancing monitoring. The foundation also calls for more focus on the scientific basis for light pollution, health, and road safety in the policy.

Sumaira Abdulali, founder and convenor of Awaaz Foundation, told mid-day, “We have been proposing the formation of a scientific committee to address the issue of light pollution. It’s crucial that the committee includes representatives from the public, NGOs, and medical professionals. If such a committee already exists, the BMC should disclose its details.”

In 2017, Abdulali raised concerns about harshly coloured LED lights installed at Juhu beach. She noted that, unlike air, noise, and water pollution, people often overlook light pollution. “Sadly, there are no existing laws or guidelines to regulate light pollution. It can distract motorists and disrupt sleep patterns. Therefore, the civic body must introduce stringent rules and set a maximum illuminance limit for digital hoardings.”

“In most countries, city lighting is regulated, particularly in residential areas and on roads,” Abdulali said. “The illuminated billboards in Tokyo’s Ginza district and New York’s Times Square are restricted to commercial zones. Even New York City, renowned for its bright billboards and nightlife, has recognised the harmful impacts of light pollution. In 2021, the city enacted laws to curb non-essential lighting during nighttime hours, and stricter regulations are under review.”

Impact of light pollution

>> Scientists worldwide say that people’s sleep could be impaired as a result of artificial lights, which could be detrimental to human health and wellbeing.

>> Light pollution directly contributes to the decline of many insect species. According to Buglife - The Invertebrate Conservation Trust, artificial light affects mating, feeding, navigation, and development.

>> According to DarkSky International, a group of 2,000+ volunteer advocates around the world, light pollution affects migratory birds by disrupting their natural movement patterns or causing them to mate too early, leading to declining populations. Artificial light can cause nocturnal birds to wander off course.

Battling ‘light pollution’

In 2016, Nilesh Desai, a Mumbai resident, raised objections against the giant floodlights set up by Wilson Gymkhana in front of his house. He complained about the “nuisance.” After a two-year-long battle, the government and Mumbai civic body ordered the lights to be taken down in 2018. However, taking down the lights from Wilson College Gymkhana was just a temporary measure, says Desai.

For the last nine years, Desai, who works in the information technology sector, has been fighting against the excessive and obtrusive glare of floodlights in his neighbourhood. He has filed numerous complaints with state and civic authorities about the nuisance of light pollution along Mumbai’s Marine Drive, a scenic curved beachfront promenade.

Desai said, “These digital hoardings on roads are distracting and dangerous for motorists. On one hand, the BMC is issuing a draft policy on digital hoardings and seeking suggestions and objections from the public, and on the other hand, they are granting permissions for bright hoardings with moving pictures on the median dividers. This is so dangerous. I have been studying this issue and seeking legal options on light pollution. However, I was waiting for the BMC to finalize the digital hoarding policy.”

BMC’s draft policy on outdoor advertisements issued in August 2024

Key guidelines

General Provisions: The policy addresses both traditional and digital outdoor advertising, updating terms for previously approved billboards.

Safety and Aesthetics: The main objectives are to enhance safety, minimize visual clutter, and maintain the aesthetic integrity of the city.

Digital Advertisements: Digital billboards will have a minimum static image display time of eight seconds. The use of video on digital billboards and gantries is prohibited.

Content Restrictions: Content deemed offensive, obscene, or distracting is banned under Sections 328 & 328(A) of the MMC Act, 1888.

Additional policy details

Structural Stability: Implementation of a standard operating procedure to ensure the structural integrity of hoardings.

Renewal of Permit: Permits must be renewed at least three months before expiration.

Proximity Restrictions: Billboards are not to be erected near high-tension power lines.

Political Advertising: Specific provisions are included for political advertising during election periods, adhering to the established electoral code of conduct.

Digital Advertising Opportunities: Digital LED advertising is permitted for malls, multiplexes, and commercial buildings.

Required Approvals: A no-objection certificate from the joint commissioner of police (traffic) is mandatory for illuminated or digital billboards.

Enforcement: Frequent violations or failure to pay fees can lead to advertisers or permit holders being blacklisted.

BMC Premises Advertising: Advertising opportunities on BMC premises will be managed through e-tendering.

Public Utilities: Advertising is allowed in exchange for the operation and maintenance of public utilities.

Financial Guarantee: A bank guarantee equivalent to six months of license fees is required from advertisers.