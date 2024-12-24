New circular mandates weekly reports, strict adherence to guidelines. For debris management, the circular highlights the importance of strengthening and promoting the Debris-On-Call Service to ensure efficient and timely debris collection and disposal.

The Marine Drive skyline is shrouded by smog on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

In light of the worsening air quality in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has decided to take strict action against its own officials. According to a recent circular issued by the SWM department, officials failing to perform their duties as required will face disciplinary measures.

Last year, the BMC published dust mitigation guidelines for construction sites, civic contractors, housing societies, and its own officials. In the new circular issued on Monday, all SWM Assistant Engineers and other officials have been instructed to strictly implement these guidelines. They are also required to submit weekly reports to the chief engineer and deputy municipal commissioner of the SWM. The guidelines necessitate the use of mechanical power sweeping machines for regular cleaning and dust collection on major and minor roads.

The circular further directs officials to deploy water sprinklers regularly on roads, particularly in high-traffic areas and zones prone to dust accumulation. It also mandates the monitoring and management of construction activities along roads, frequent inspections by nuisance detectors and clean-up marshals, and the issuance of strict instructions to contractors. Officials must ensure roads are cleared of dust, debris, and waste materials and that water is regularly sprinkled on stacked materials or open construction surfaces to suppress dust.

For debris management, the circular highlights the importance of strengthening and promoting the Debris-On-Call Service to ensure efficient and timely debris collection and disposal. It stresses the need to monitor debris disposal operations to prevent unauthorised dumping or accumulation.

The dust mitigation guidelines from last year also require that all vehicles transporting construction debris or materials have valid permissions and adhere strictly to the conditions outlined in those permissions. The open burning of any material is completely prohibited in Mumbai. The current circular reiterates these requirements and instructs officials to ensure full compliance.

An official said, “Disciplinary actions for non-compliance could include the issuance of memos and compulsory corrective actions. In severe cases, penalties could escalate to withholding an increment.”