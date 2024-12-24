Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC cracks down on its own officials over poor air quality

BMC cracks down on its own officials over poor air quality

Updated on: 24 December,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

New circular mandates weekly reports, strict adherence to guidelines. For debris management, the circular highlights the importance of strengthening and promoting the Debris-On-Call Service to ensure efficient and timely debris collection and disposal.

BMC cracks down on its own officials over poor air quality

The Marine Drive skyline is shrouded by smog on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
BMC cracks down on its own officials over poor air quality
x
00:00

In light of the worsening air quality in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has decided to take strict action against its own officials. According to a recent circular issued by the SWM department, officials failing to perform their duties as required will face disciplinary measures.


Last year, the BMC published dust mitigation guidelines for construction sites, civic contractors, housing societies, and its own officials. In the new circular issued on Monday, all SWM Assistant Engineers and other officials have been instructed to strictly implement these guidelines. They are also required to submit weekly reports to the chief engineer and deputy municipal commissioner of the SWM. The guidelines necessitate the use of mechanical power sweeping machines for regular cleaning and dust collection on major and minor roads.


The circular further directs officials to deploy water sprinklers regularly on roads, particularly in high-traffic areas and zones prone to dust accumulation. It also mandates the monitoring and management of construction activities along roads, frequent inspections by nuisance detectors and clean-up marshals, and the issuance of strict instructions to contractors. Officials must ensure roads are cleared of dust, debris, and waste materials and that water is regularly sprinkled on stacked materials or open construction surfaces to suppress dust.


For debris management, the circular highlights the importance of strengthening and promoting the Debris-On-Call Service to ensure efficient and timely debris collection and disposal. It stresses the need to monitor debris disposal operations to prevent unauthorised dumping or accumulation.

The dust mitigation guidelines from last year also require that all vehicles transporting construction debris or materials have valid permissions and adhere strictly to the conditions outlined in those permissions. The open burning of any material is completely prohibited in Mumbai. The current circular reiterates these requirements and instructs officials to ensure full compliance.

An official said, “Disciplinary actions for non-compliance could include the issuance of memos and compulsory corrective actions. In severe cases, penalties could escalate to withholding an increment.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Air Quality Index Air Quality mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK