PIC/ASHISH RAJE

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday said that the new signal-free road connecting the SEBI Building to Avenue-5, passing under the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) connector and Avenue-3 (WeWork) has opened for commuters. According to MMRDA, this 180-metre missing link has been completed in a record-breaking time of three-and-a-half months— which is half the time of the originally planned deadline. The road will significantly reduce traffic congestion at BKC One and BKC Connector junctions. The road was opened in the presence of Joint MMRDA Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare.

With this new addition, commuters from the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) now have three alternative routes to enter BKC, dramatically easing congestion and optimizing traffic flow. The new road ensures signal-free movement, reducing travel time and enabling seamless connectivity from the eastern suburbs to BKC in just 15 minutes. Out of the six lanes, three have been opened for vehicular traffic, while the remaining three will be operational soon.

The link will provide signal-Free Connectivity:This 180-meter, six-lane (3 lanes opened for traffic+3) road offers uninterrupted traffic flow, minimizing delays and enhancing the commuter experience. Optimized Traffic Dispersal: By distributing traffic through three routes—BKC Connector, EEH, and internal avenues—the project reduces bottlenecks and accelerates traffic movement.

Enhanced Accessibility: The new road ensures seamless connectivity for vehicles traveling to and from the NSE side, Avenue-5, and key BKC landmarks such as the MCA Club, consulates, and MTNL.

This initiative is part of MMRDA's ongoing commitment to eliminating traffic jams and improving urban mobility.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, said, “The opening of this new link road is a significant milestone in our efforts to make BKC more accessible and commuter-friendly. This road not only provides faster connectivity from the Eastern Express Highway but also ensures smoother traffic dispersal within BKC, enhancing its reputation as a global business hub. Completing this project in just 3.5 months underscores MMRDA’s commitment to delivering infrastructure with efficiency and excellence.”

MMRDA remains dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure that transforms the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a globally competitive urban centre.