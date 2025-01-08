The police official said the road roller driver, without checking, started the vehicle which crushed the labourer to death

A 25-year-old labourer was killed after a road roller ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place when the victim, Prakashkumar Laddu Mahanto, was sleeping after lunch at around 2 pm in front of the road roller parked near a construction site in Bhiwandi town on Tuesday, an official from Kongaon police station said.

The police official stated that the road roller driver, without checking, started the vehicle which crushed the labourer to death. The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Bhiwandi.

The official stated that the police registered a case against the road roller driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) based on a complaint by a colleague of the victim.

A probe is on into the incident and no arrest has been made so far, the police official said.

