Two youngsters from Bhiwandi succumbed to their injuries after an accident on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway on Monday between 5 am and 5.30 am. According to the police, three friends were riding triple-seat on a scooter when they were hit from behind by an unidentified container truck.

The rider of the scooter sustained minor injuries, while the two pillion passengers suffered serious injuries and were later pronounced dead. The Bhiwandi Taluka police of Thane rural have registered a case of negligence and rash driving against the unknown truck driver who fled the scene, and are currently investigating the matter.

“According to locals, two of them came under the truck’s tyres, while the rider was thrown to the side and sustained minor injuries. The two who suffered serious injuries were taken to IGM hospital in Bhiwandi, where they were declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer. The deceased are Khurshid Alam Najir Ali, 18, and Ashish Laljit Verma, 15, both residents of Bhiwandi.