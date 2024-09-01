A viral video purportedly shows a group of men assaulting the elderly man over suspicions he was carrying beef; Thane GRP detains three

Ashraf Ali Sayed Hussain, complainant

72-yr-old thrashed on train over 'beef' in Maharashtra's Thane

The emergence of a viral video depicting a group of train passengers assaulting a 72-year-old on the suspicion that he was carrying beef has prompted the Thane Government Railway Police to register an FIR.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the Dhule-CST express train on August 28, when the victim, Ashraf Ali Sayed Hussain, a resident of Chalisgaon, was on his way from Jalgaon to Kalyan to meet his daughter. While the police claim the fight started over a seat, the viral video purportedly shows the group asking Hussain what was in the plastic jars he was carrying. In the clip, when he tells them it is buffalo meat (buff, which is legally permitted), the assailants insist it is beef (cow meat).

Hussain said the group started abusing him and some of them thrashed him. They also filmed the incident on their cell phones,” said a police officer. GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve told mid-day, “Our officials tried to contact the senior citizens but he had switched off his phone initially. We then traced him to his daughter’s house in Kalyan. He claims there were at least five people who assaulted him. Our preliminary investigation showed that the argument started over seat-sharing. With the help of local police from Dhule, we have detained three people. Further efforts are on to trace another accused.”

A case was registered under sections 189(2), 191(2), 190, 126(2), 115(2), 324(4)(5), 351(2)(3) and 352 of the BNS. Hussain told this reporter, “I am thankful to the people who raised the issue online, after which the authorities took it seriously and registered a case and took strict action. I appeal to citizens not to disturb the law-and-order situation because of me.”

A social worker cautioned against violence over such issues: “Carrying beef or any other food item is not a reason for violence. It’s up to individuals to resolve such differences peacefully. It’s essential that we all come together to condemn such behaviour and ensure that our society becomes more compassionate and respectful towards all individuals, regardless of their age or background.”