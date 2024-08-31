The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said

Screengrab from the viral video

Listen to this article Elderly man brutally beaten inside train on suspicion of carrying beef; probe launched x 00:00

An elderly man was allegedly brutally beaten by some of his co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri area in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday, reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.

According to the PTI, the video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on suspicion that he was carrying beef, as per the PTI.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far, the news agency reported.

Teacher hits student for not writing properly; case filed

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police have registered a case against a female tuition teacher in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly hitting a six-year-old girl student with a ruler scale for not being able to write properly, an official said, the PTI reported.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Thursday in Sagaon village of Maharashtra, the official said on Saturday.

"The teacher hit the girl with a ruler scale and also hit her on her ears for not studying well and for being unable to write properly. After returning home, the child complained to her mother about the teacher. Her parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint," the official of Manpada police station in Thane district said, according to the PTI.

In the matter a cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, was registered against the tuition teacher.

(with PTI inputs)