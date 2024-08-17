A passenger onboard a Mumbai AC local train on Western Railway assaulted a ticket checker in the moving train

A passenger onboard a Mumbai AC local train on Western Railway attacked a ticket checker in the moving train after he was fined for travelling in the first class compartment, the officials said.

The passenger even tore off his shirt allegedly leading to the loss of ticket fine cash collected, an official said.

Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh told Mid-Day that he discovered three passengers traveling with first-class tickets in the Mumbai AC local train on Saturday.

“They had first class passes which are not allowed onboard the AC local train. After we charged them, one of them Aniket Bhosale started arguing and started assaulting. When the train reached Borivali, I asked Bhosale to disembark, but he refused and physically assaulted me, tearing my uniform and in the melee, I lost Rs 1,500 collected as fine from other passengers,” Singh said.

“The train was delayed and detained at Borivali after which we called the RPF and railway police, who were able to de-train them at Nalasopara. Later, as we were about to file a case, Bhosale admitted his wrongdoing, paid up the lost amount and submitted a written apology to the authorities and said that a case would impact his job prospects. We decided to let Bhosale go with a warning after receiving a written apology from him" he added.