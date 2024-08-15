As per the complaint, the 61-year-old accused took the minor to the terrace of the building, located in Mumbra area, and the parking area and touched her inappropriately, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Elderly man booked for molesting 11-year-old girl in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against an elderly man in Thane district for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in February and again on August 5 in the building where the accused and the victim live, he said.

As per the complaint, the 61-year-old accused took the minor to the terrace of the building, located in Mumbra area, and the parking area and touched her inappropriately and molested her, the official said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Wednesday registered the FIR under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Mumbra police station.

Teacher held for raping teenage student; parents hold protest, blame school management

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, the police arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student on several occasions at his private tuition in Nalasopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, angry parents and relatives of the girl along with several others held a protest this morning outside the school, where the accused is employed as a teacher, and blamed its management for "shielding" him. The minor studies in the same school.

The accused, identified as Amit Dubey (30), was arrested on Monday, he said.

"The crime took place between March and July this year. The accused called the victim to his tuition centre at home on some pretext and raped her. He indulged in the crime on multiple occasions," senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said, as per the PTI.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, a case was registered against Dubey under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman commits rape on such woman) and 65 (1) (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)