The entire confrontation was captured on CCTV footage, which is now being reviewed by the police that has launched investigations into the matter

Screengrab from the video

Masked robbery attempt in Maharashtra's Thane district was foiled after the jewellery shop owner attacked four gun wielding thieves with a wooden stick, an official said.

Masked robbery attempt in Maharashtra's Thane district was foiled after the jewellery shop owner attacked four gun wielding thieves with a wooden stick, an official said.

According to the officials, four people wearing masks and helmets to conceal their identities entered a jewelry shop in the Kapurbawadi area of Thane on Wednesday morning. The suspects were armed with a guns, the robbers attempted to threaten the shop owner and steal the gold ornaments. However, the shop owner bravely fought back, grabbing a bamboo stick and forcing the assailants to flee.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am when the shop owner was alone in the store. Despite the robbers' intimidating presence, the shop owner managed to repel them with quick thinking and courage.

Four people wearing masks and helmets to hide their identities entered a jewellery shop in the Kapurbawadi area of Thane on Wednesday morning.



They threatened the jewellery shop owner with a revolver and attempted to steal ornaments. However, the shop owner fought back, grabbed… pic.twitter.com/8SqtD8Kw8X — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 14, 2024

The Thane district Police and the crime branch are working on the matter to track down the suspects. As of now, no arrests have been made, but the police are following leads to apprehend those responsible for the attempted robbery.