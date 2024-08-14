The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Tuesday at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate area and efforts were on to nab the culprit

The police on Wednesday said that a 22-year-old Thane woman was injured when she tried to chase a robber and stop him from fleeing with her valuables of Rs 31,500 in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Tuesday at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate area and efforts were on to nab the culprit, they said, reported PTI.

The woman was sleeping in her apartment located on the first floor of a building when the robber entered the house by opening the door through a gap in an adjacent window, an official from Srinagar police station said, reported PTI.

The robber grabbed her by the neck, snatched her gold ring and 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) valued at Rs 31,500 and then started running away, he said, reported PTI.

The victim chased the robber for a short distance. During the pursuit, he threw a knife at the woman due to which she received injuries on her hand, the official said, reported PTI.

After being unable to chase him further due to the injury, the woman reported the incident to the Srinagar police, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against the unidentified robber under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309(6) (causing hurt during an attempt to commit robbery) and 333 (house trespass with preparation to cause hurt or wrongful restraint), the official said.

Search was on for the culprit, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of a 25-year-old woman has been found hanging at a room in a chawl in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere said.

An official from Kopri fire station said they received a call at around 10 pm on Monday from some occupants of the chawl (row tenement), located at Koliwada in Thane (East), about foul smell emanating from a locked house there, reported PTI.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot, cut open the house lock and found a woman, who was unmarried, hanging from an iron bar in a room, he said, adding the deceased was a tenant at the chawl, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the Kopri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.

(With inputs from PTI)