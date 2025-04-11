The fraudsters targeted victims by impersonating representatives from e-commerce platforms; 83 fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and 9 mobile phones were seized

The police have seized nine mobile phones 10 SIM cards from the accused.

Listen to this article Mumbai Police bust multi-state cyber fraud network, arrest six x 00:00

The MRA Marg Police busted a widespread network of cyber criminals operating across multiple states and arrested six persons from areas in Mumbai, Bihar, and Jharkhand’s Jamtara, exposing a well-organised syndicate involved in digital financial fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mumbai Police sources, the gang functioned in a highly structured manner, operating in three layers.

First chain

The gang members used forged Aadhaar and PAN cards to open bank accounts in different banks while living in various cities. These accounts were then sold for thousands of rupees each to the second chain— operatives based in Gaya, Bihar.

Second chain

These members acted as intermediaries, supplying the bank accounts to cybercriminals operating out of Jamtara. In return, they received a 30 per cent commission on the fraudulent money deposited into these accounts.

Third chain

Based in Jamtara, these cyber fraudsters targeted victims by impersonating representatives of Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other e-commerce platforms. They also duped people with fake loan offers under the PM Kisan Yojana, convincing them to share sensitive financial details, which were then used to siphon off funds.

The cyber fraud racket was discovered in March when MRA Marg Police discovered suspicious activity involving several individuals living in dormitories under fake identities.

The bust

A detailed investigation was launched under the guidance of DCP Pravin Mundhe (Zone 1), and acting on a tip-off, police raided a dormitory and apprehended three individuals identified as Umeshkumar Paswan, 32; Amankumar Dilip Parsad, 23; and Rahul Kumar Verma, 30. During interrogation, it was revealed that all three were originally from Bihar and were involved in the first chain of the fraud network.

Their primary role was to open fake bank accounts using forged identity documents created through a mobile app called ‘Print Portal.’ These fake accounts were later used in various cyber fraud schemes.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to search for nationalised banks on Google, obtain the bank’s address and nearby locality details, and then forged Aadhaar and PAN cards by altering names and photos using the ‘Print Portal’ app. These fake documents were used to open bank accounts,” said an officer.

The accused would then sell these accounts to persons identified as Mukesh Kumar alias Chandu Chandravanshi and Anees alias Raj Kumar Singh, both residents of Gaya, Bihar. Based on the information provided by the arrested trio, police nabbed Kumar and Singh in Gaya on March 12.

Further investigation led to the third chain of the racket, operating from Jamtara, where they arrested Abdullah Ansari, 34, on March 22.

Police said that the members of the first chain received Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for each fake bank account they created.

The second chain sold these accounts to the third chain in Jamtara, earning a 30 per cent commission on the fraudulently deposited money, and the third chain, which executed the frauds by calling victims under pretenses, kept the remaining 70 per cent, which was then distributed among other gang members.

“The gang was sophisticated, organised, and well-connected across states. More arrests are likely as the investigation continues,” added a senior police officer.