Chembur firing case Prime accused shooter involved in attack held by Mumbai Police

Chembur firing case: Prime accused, shooter involved in attack held by Mumbai Police

Updated on: 11 April,2025 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

The suspect was nabbed from the Naya Nagar Police Station area in Mira Road (East), police said

Chembur firing case: Prime accused, shooter involved in attack held by Mumbai Police

The accused (masked) was held by the police on Friday. Pic/Mumbai Police sources

Chembur firing case: Prime accused, shooter involved in attack held by Mumbai Police
The prime accused and a shooter allegedly involved in the Chembur firing case, an attack on a Navi Mumbai builder, were on Friday arrested in separate operations by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the police officials from Zone 6 of Mumbai Police, the police said.


According to a senior police official, the accused was identified as Firoz Badruddin Khan, 54, is a resident of Santacruz area in suburban Mumbai.


According to police officials, Khan was nabbed from the Naya Nagar Police Station area in Mira Road (East).


A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch led the operation to track and nab him.

"The main shooter, namely Afsar Khan, 20, in the Chembur firing case was also held. He was apprehended from Dharavi area by teams of Zone 6 of Mumbai Police. Further investigation is underway," said an another police official.

The police had earlier said that the Navi mumbai based builder Sadruddin Khan, 50, was attacked by two men on a motorcycle while he was heading towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 9.50 pm on April 9.

Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared that he was out of danger.

“Two bullets hit his cheek while another struck his car. An FIR was registered, and multiple teams from Mumbai Police and its crime branch were formed to track down the accused.,” a police officer had earlier said.

A case was registered at Chembur Police Station under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. 

Further investigations are underway, police said.

