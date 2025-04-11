Mumbai Police rescued a 15-year-old girl from a prostitution racket at a hotel in Andheri and arrested a woman accused of trafficking. The operation, carried out with the help of social workers, is now under further investigation by Sahar police

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have rescued a 15-year-old girl from a prostitution racket operating in the western suburbs of the city. The authorities have also arrested a woman allegedly involved in the trafficking network, according to PTI.

The operation was carried out by officials from the Crime Branch’s Unit 8 following a credible tip-off. As per PTI reports, the team swiftly organised a decoy operation and sent an undercover officer posing as a customer to a hotel in Andheri, a bustling locality in suburban Mumbai known for its commercial activity.

Once the trap was successfully laid, the officers moved in and apprehended the woman who had allegedly brought the minor to the hotel for illicit purposes. According to sources cited by PTI, the arrested woman was acting as a pimp and had been involved in the exploitation of the girl under the guise of offering employment.

“With the assistance of social workers, our team was able to safely rescue the minor girl from the hotel premises,” an official from the Crime Branch confirmed, as per PTI. The rescued girl has since been placed under the care of child welfare authorities, and counselling sessions are being arranged to ensure her emotional and psychological recovery.

Maharashtra: Pune Police busts prostitution racket in Pimpri Chinchwad, rescues 3 women; arrests spa owner

In an another incident earlier this year, Pune Police has busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run at a spa parlour in the Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad and rescued three women with the arrest of two men, including the spa owner, reported news agency ANI.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area on Sunday and busted the prostitution racket operating under the guise of the massage.

According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Police Inspector, Devendra Chavan, the unit acted upon a tip-off that certain individuals operating under the spa businesses in Pimpri Chinchwad were coercing young women into prostitution, reported ANI.

Further, he said that acting on the information, the AHTU launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area. As a result of the operation, three women were rescued on Sunday from the prostitution racket, and two men were arrested, including the spa owner.

(With inputs from PTI)