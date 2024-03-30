Maharashtra: Gang shooting adult videos for social media busted in Pune; 15 held

The police busted a gang allegedly involved in making adult videos for various social media platforms in Maval taluka of Pune in Maharashtra and arrested 15 persons in the matter

The police busted a gang allegedly involved in making adult videos for various social media platforms in Maval taluka of Pune district in Maharashtra and arrested 15 persons, an officer said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The police seized cameras and other materials being used for shooting porn videos from a bungalow in Patan village in Maharashtra, as per the PTI.

"Police received a tip-off that a gang of 18 persons, including 13 men and five women, is engaged in shooting porn films for various social media platforms at a bungalow located in Patan village. We raided it at 5 pm on Friday. We found a gang involved in filming pornographic content," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Satya Sai Karthik, according to the PTI.

He said 15 individuals have been arrested.

A case has been registered at Lonavala police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the sale of obscene books and other material and the Information Technology Act, news agency reported on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it had recovered Rs 3.46 crore cash from a house in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra that was allegedly kept by the main accused in a mephedrone drugs bust case in Sangli district of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

A mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted in Sangli on Monday and contraband worth Rs 252 crore was seized, leading to the arrest of 10 persons, he said.

"During questioning, main accused said he had hidden Rs 3.46 crore cash in a painter's house in Bhiwandi. A Crime Branch team recovered several bags full of currency," the official said, according to the PTI.

"The painter has told us he kept the bag on the instructions of the prime accused, who had engaged him to paint his house in Thane's Kasarvadavali area. The money is proceeds from mephedrone deals," he added, as per the PTI.

The police is also likely to seize the 12 acre farm plot Pravin Shinde bought in Irali village in Kavthe Mahankal in Sangli and on which he had set up the mephedrone manufacturing facility, the official informed.

(with PTI inputs)

