Maharashtra: Man held for hoax bomb threats at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations

The police in Palghar district of Maharashtra has nabbed a suspect who allegedly made a hoax call stating that bombs were placed at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations

The suspect who was nabbed by the cops. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Pelhar police station in Palghar district of Maharashtra has nabbed a suspect who allegedly made a hoax call stating that bombs were placed at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect had called the main control room out of frustration to teach his wife a lesson.

"He and his wife had separated about a year ago. She used to travel from Dadar to Kalyan, hence he made the call out of frustration," said an officer.

The matter came to light on March 30 when the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar's (MBVV) police control room received an anonymous call, with the caller stating that Dadar and Kalyan stations would be bombed, the police said.

An FIR was registered, and the police station began investigating the matter. The police traced the location to Nalasopara. Through CCTV footage, they identified the accused as Vikas Shukla (35) and arrested him from Billalpada, Nalasopara.

According to the police, Shukla does menial work to survive and was frustrated.

The police booked him under Section 505 (Statements conducting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

