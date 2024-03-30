Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Kurar Police books man for attacking woman teacher with rod
Mumbai: Kurar Police books man for attacking woman teacher with rod

Updated on: 30 March,2024 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

A woman teacher was allegedly brutally assaulted by a man in Sanjay Nagar area of Malad (East) of Mumbai

Mumbai: Kurar Police books man for attacking woman teacher with rod

A woman teacher was allegedly brutally assaulted by a man in Sanjay Nagar area of Kurar Village in Malad (East) of Mumbai, the police sources said on Saturday.


The man identified as Haroon Idrishi (22), also known as Chaman, wielding a rod allegedly attacked the woman, they said.


The victim sustained severe injuries to her head, hands, and waist, necessitating admission to the ICU of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, the sources said.


According to the police sources, Idrishi, infatuated with the victim, had been relentlessly pursuing her for several days. Despite her previous complaints to the Kurar police in 2021 and an FIR filed against Idrishi in 2022 for assault and molestation, no effective action was taken. Even after being arrested and incarcerated, Idrishi allegedly resumed his harassment upon release on bail.

The attack took place at 9 am, but police assistance was not provided until approximately 1:30 pm, allowing the assailant to escape, sources said.

When mid-day contacted Senior PI Shrikant Jagdale, he said, "We have registered a case against the accused under Section 307. Since the victim was undergoing treatment for injuries, we took her statement once she was stable. The victim's brother is a journalist and has been with us the whole time. The accused had a case registered against him in 2022 but is not a hardcore criminal."

