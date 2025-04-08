Netizens can now connect with local cops on social media via X

X handles of various police stations across Mumbai

In a significant move to strengthen communication and ensure quicker public assistance, all police stations across Mumbai—in addition to the official handles of Mumbai Police and the Mumbai police commissioner—are now available on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). This initiative allows citizens to connect directly with their local police stations to report any issues or concerns more efficiently.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off hi-tech police vehicles and inaugurated state-of-the-art cyber laboratories, which will be crucial in investigating cybercrime. The CM also highlighted several key initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety and support—including the establishment of a Women’s Help Room in every police station across Mumbai.

Mumbai police have been active online on Instagram, with dedicated X handles for the department and the police commissioner. Now, with the addition of all local police stations to X, citizens can directly reach out to their nearest police station with ease.

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner, Mumbai Police, said, “Keeping in mind citizens’ concerns, and to be more citizen-oriented and ensure quick response at the local level, we have launched official X handles for every police station to make local police more accessible. These handles will be monitored by the respective zonal DCPs to ensure effective and timely action.”

Cop connect

To connect with your local police station on X, simply type ‘@police station name’ followed by ‘ps’; for example, @charkopps for Charkop police station. These handles can be used to lodge complaints, raise concerns, or seek assistance directly from the police station concerned.