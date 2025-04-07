The police had last week announced its decision to register criminal cases against those indulging in drunk driving since such incidents have seen a sharp rise in the last few years

The traffic police are in the process of cancelling the licences of persons caught driving in an inebriated state. Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police have registered criminal cases against 22 motorists for drunk driving in the last three days, the officials said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The police had last week announced its decision to register criminal cases against those indulging in drunk driving since such incidents have seen a sharp rise in the last few years.

At least 22 motorists have been booked under section 125 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act from April 4 to 6, the official said, according to the PTI.

He said the traffic police are in the process of cancelling the licences of persons caught driving in an inebriated state.

The official said there has been a sharp rise in drunk driving cases in the last couple of years, and special drives and check posts have not had the desired impact, the news agency reported.

CM Devendra Fadnavis flags off hi-tech Mumbai Police vehicles, inaugurates cyber laboratories

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off hi-tech Mumbai Police vehicles and inaugurated highly equipped cyber laboratories, which will be used to investigate cyber crimes.

CM Fadnavis stated that the Mumbai Police has also set up a Women's Help Room in every police station, which will greatly help women.

"I inaugurated three highly equipped cyber labs to the growing cases of cyber crime. Forensic vans, specialised vans to curb crimes against women, and interceptor vans to curb overspeeding on roads have also been prepared. Mumbai Police has set up a Women's Help Room in every police station, which will greatly help women," CM Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

CM Fadnavis further said that the cyber laboratories are crucial in the investigation of cyber crimes.

"Cyber laboratories will play an important role in the investigation of cyber crimes to completely control cyber crime," the Chief Minister said.

At the event, CM Fadnavis also instructed the officials to further enhance the network of cyber laboratories.

According to the ANI, at DB Nagar Police Station in south Mumbai, CM Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Experiment School of South Mumbai Division.

Cyber laboratories at Worli Police Station for Mumbai (Central) and Govandi Police Station for Mumbai (East) were also inaugurated online by CM Fadnavis.

(with PTI inputs)