The incident took place at around 12:40 pm when a three-year-old girl was struck by the front left tyre of the bus, resulting in fatal injuries, the officials said

A three-year-old girl was on Monday afternoon allegedly mowed down by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Wetlease bus in Borivali area of Mumbai, the officials said.

According to an official statement from the BEST's Command & Control Centre (Traffic) said that the accident involved a BEST Wetlease bus operating on route A-301, near Rajendra Nagar in Borivali.

The statement said that the bus, operating from the Magathane Depot under the Wetlease of Daga Group, was en route from Borivali station (East) back to the Magathane Depot when the accident took place.

The bus driver identified Prakash Digambar Kamble, 48, was behind the wheel, with the bus operating as a one-man service (there was no conductor on board), the officials said.

The victim was identified as 3-year-old Mehak Khatun Shaikh was walking on the roadside when she allegedly ran into the path of the moving bus, the officials said.

"The vehicle struck the child, and the left front tyre ran over her causing fatal injuries," said the officials.

The local police rushed to the spot following the accident and shifted the child to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali where she was declared dead before admission by the doctors at around 1:15 pm, they said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the officials said.