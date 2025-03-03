With larger buses on main routes getting phased out, medium buses will take their place, creating a void in last-mile services; the BEST operates regular buses, midi buses, and minibuses, but with a shortage of regular buses, midi buses are increasingly being used on longer routes

BEST bus number 139 passes through a narrow lane at Geeta Nagar, Colaba, en route CSMT. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The affordable Mumbai BEST bus routes that connect railway stations to Mumbai’s narrow alleys, hillocks, and small lanes are dwindling, as these smaller buses are being diverted to main roads and bigger routes. BEST operates regular buses, midi buses, and minibuses, but with a shortage of regular buses, midi buses are increasingly being used on longer routes. This has left commuters in narrow lanes with fewer buses and reduced frequency.

BEST bus number 627 manoeuvring through a narrow space near Juhu’s Mora Gaon bus stop. Pic/Satej Shinde

The midi bus fleet is also shrinking—from 285 buses currently to just 42 by November 2025, despite officials claiming otherwise. Sources said BEST is struggling to maintain a balance, as these buses are being used on major roads. Once scrapped, the ones running on smaller routes may also be diverted, further worsening the situation. mid-day visited areas like Juhu Mora Gaon and Geeta Nagar in Colaba, where commuters complained about the declining frequency of small buses, leading to overcrowding and longer wait times.

On Friday morning, mid-day visited Juhu Mora Gaon, where route 627 connects Andheri West station to the area. Near the last bus stop, the road narrows significantly, making it difficult for midi bus drivers to manoeuvre. A resident, who did not wish to be named, said that traffic jams during peak hours further complicate the situation, often leaving drivers struggling to take turns. At the last bus stop near Mora Gaon, we witnessed a driver arguing with a vegetable vendor because the vendor’s stall roof obstructed the bus’s turn.



BEST bus 627 number navigating through a narrow lane near Mora Gaon bus stop. Pic/Satej Shinde

Wasim Shaikh, a regular commuter, said, “Route 627 is an important connection between Andheri West station and Mora Gaon, even the midi bus struggles on the narrow roads, causing traffic jams at night. BEST should introduce small air-conditioned buses here, as they would navigate these lanes more efficiently.”

A similar issue exists in Geeta Nagar, Colaba, where route 139 connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to the area. On Dr Homi Bhabha Road, only one bus can pass at a time, forcing cars to stop until the bus moves. An HSC student said, “If these buses are scrapped without an alternative, we’ll have to walk 15-20 minutes to reach Navy Nagar for another bus.”



BEST bus number 139 navigating a narrow lane at Geeta Nagar, Colaba, en route to CSMT. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Shalini Tambe, a Geeta Nagar resident, said, “This bus service is crucial for us. If it stops, many students and working professionals will suffer, as it’s our only affordable option to travel outside Colaba.” Another resident, Catherin Seve, added, “Many patients use this bus to reach doctors or hospitals. The frequency is good during school and office hours, but if this service stops, we will have no choice but to walk to Navy Nagar or take a taxi, which is too expensive.”



A commuter recalled that Mumbai BEST had earlier introduced AC buses, but they were discontinued after a few months, leaving only non-AC buses on this route. A BEST transport department official, speaking anonymously, claimed that BEST has enough small buses to serve narrow lanes and plans to add more. According to an official statement, BEST currently operates 285 midi buses, but by November 2025, only 42 will remain. However, 856 wet-lease buses are available as alternatives.

Key affected routes: Midi buses currently run on routes covering Geeta Nagar, Bhandup West, Kanjurmarg West, Vidyavihar, Santacruz East (Datta Mandir Marg), Malad (Appa Pada), and Juhu Mora Gaon.