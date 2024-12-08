At one point, the BEST had a fleet of nearly 3600 self-owned buses operating about 500 bus routes. Today the number of routes has come down to 300/350 with a bus fleet of 2,911 buses with only about 1,000 or so being self-owned ones

The deteriorating Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has been facing a severe crisis and progressively shutting down its key and important bus routes as the undertaking is falling short of buses. The bus routes started declining in the third decade of the 21st century starting in 2021.

At one point, the BEST had a fleet of nearly 3600 self-owned buses operating about 500 bus routes. Today the number of routes has come down to 300/350 with a bus fleet of 2,911 buses with only about 1,000 or so being self-owned ones.

Shashank Sharad Rao, general secretary, BEST Workers’ Union

While its own fleet is just about 1,000 buses, the rest of the buses are operated on a wet lease. The situation worsened after a wet lease supplier withdrew 280 buses from service in October this year.

Here are a few key popular bus routes that have been shut in the last few years.

Routes discontinued

Bus Route No. 1, connecting Bandra Reclamation to RC Church, was discontinued in mid-2023. Travellers now need to switch between three buses to cover the same route. The only remaining long-route bus in the area is C1, operating from Colaba Depot to Santacruz Depot (West).

Bus Route No. 180, running from Malwani Depot to the international airport, was a popular service from 2007 to 2014, jointly operated by Dharavi and Malwani depots. This route uniquely connected Link Road, SV Road, Western Express Highway, LBS Road, and Eastern Express Highway.

Commuter Rupak Dhakate said, “It was a vital East-West connector for Malvani and Malad West residents. Since it was curtailed to the airport, it no longer attracts crowds. BEST also introduced route 182, which failed as it terminated at Malad Depot. Dharavi Depot has enough buses to restart route 180.”

Route No. 306, from Mulund to Santacruz, was another essential service. Passing through Mumbai University, it was crucial for staff and students traveling to Kurla and Santacruz. Similarly, Route No. 166 connected hospitals, residential areas, and railway stations, aiding Girangaon residents, while Route No. 70 linked Tulsi Pipe Road to other parts of the city. Lastly, Route No. 506L initially ran from Jijamata Udyan to Nerul. It was cut back to Deonar in 2021 and fully suspended in mid-2023.

“It’s now 12.17 am, and there are long queues for buses at Andheri Station East,” commuter Shubham Padave said, urging BEST to restore services.

Commuters Speak

“It is high time that BEST improves its service and restores its frequency with adequate number of buses and also focuses on bus lanes at several locations in the city because what’s the use of 10,000 buses if all the buses are getting stuck halfway? As of now, only one bus lane has been operational for more than a decade which is the “Chakala - Vishal Hall, Andheri” benefiting all passengers travelling towards Andheri Station. Such lanes will be more helpful to us,” Padave added.

“Many bus routes were curtailed giving reasons of Metro construction and traffic,” commuter Himanshu Mukherjee said.

“A large number of long routes that the BEST used to ply which crisscrossed the city have also been systematically shut. The routes have either been split, temporarily discontinued, diverted or shut altogether,” said commuter Vishal Borkar.

“Almost a lakh crore to be spent on Metro rail which has such a poor record. And they are starving the BEST, causing misery to millions,” transport activist Vidyadhar Date said.

“Last few years BEST has been making empty promises. Out of 900 AC DD buses promised by the earlier general manager three years back only 50 buses have come. Hope the new government takes some action to save BEST from doomsday,” AV Shenoy of Mumbai Vikas Samiti and Mumbai Mobility Forum said.

“It is the right of Mumbaikars to get good public transport service at low cost and the Municipal Corporation must provide that service. For this, the BEST undertaking needs to have 3,337 self-owned buses. Today, the BEST has only 1,078 (33 per cent) self-owned buses left, which is alarming,” BEST Workers’ Union general secretary Shashank Sharad Rao said.

The BEST General Manager, Anil Diggikar, while presenting its annual budget estimates said, “The liability of around Rs 9,200 crore is chiefly due to its transport wing. They had presented the budget and it was for the BMC to decide on the total estimate of the budget for FY 2025-26.”

BEST officials said their plans envision a fleet of 10,662 buses by 2026-27 and are working with manufacturers to expedite the process of procuring buses.

On Thursday, Delhi-based PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd signed a deal with the BEST to supply 250 electric buses in different lots by the end of the second quarter of FY26.

One of the biggest success stories

Bus route 340

One of the biggest success stories of the BEST undertaking has been route 340 which runs from Ghatkopar East to Andheri East. This route was predicted to be doomed and shut when the Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 started, but today ten years after the Metro has started, succeeded and now overflowing with passengers, the bus route continues well, packed and very well patronised, with buses running fully crowded. While the Metro shuts around 11 am, the bus continues crowded well till 2 am.