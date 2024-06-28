Maharashtra budget 2024: Key highlights of state's budget presented by Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar on Friday announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25

Before presenting the interim budget of the state for the year 2024-25, Ajit Pawar & Deepak Kesarkar first saluted the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vidhan Bhavan premises/ X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October.

An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said.

“Maharashtra has achieved development by placing women at the center, following the legacy of progressiveness of Shiv- Shahu- Phule-Ambedkar. Maharashtra is the first State in the country to provide reservation for women in education, employment and politics. The State announced first women's policy in 1994. It has been amended from time to time to meet the timely requirement. The fourth eight-point State Women Policy has been announced recently. Various schemes for nutrition, health, education, entrepreneurship as well as skill development and employment will be effectively implemented for women and girls to get equal rights and status in social, administrative and political spheres,” Ajit Pawar said.

“Schemes like “Lek Ladki”, which welcomes the birth of a girl child and gives financial assistance to her till the age of 18 years, Janani Suraksha Yojana for the health and institutional delivery of expectant mothers, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Empowerment of rural women through self-help groups, concession on bus travel, concession on stamp duty for house purchase, various schemes like Shakti Sadan Yojana for women with family issues, professional tax exemption for working women, women hostels, women-centric tourism policy are being implemented effectively,” he added.

Key highlights:

Mukhya Mantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Ajit Pawar said that woman is the pillar of strength for the family. “She fights on both the fronts of managing the family and earning income. We also see women who single-handedly take care of the family and raise successful children. It has become a rule now that the girls obtain the lead positions while results of various examinations get published. It is our duty, as the government, to open the doors of opportunity to our sisters and encourage them,” he said.

“I announce the ambitious and comprehensive “Mukhya Mantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana” for our daughters and sisters. The Government will provide Rs.1500 per month to eligible women between 21 to 60 years of age, for the overall progress of women, including economic independence, self- reliance, health and nutrition. An amount of around Rs. 46,000 crores will be made available for the “Mukhya Mantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana”, every year. The scheme will be implemented from July, 2024,” he said.

Mother's name mandatory on government documents

The Maharashtra government has made mother's name mandatory on government documents. “It has been made mandatory to record the name of a person born after May 1, 2024 in the order of his name, mother's name, father's name and surname in all the government documents,” Ajit Pawar said.

Pink e-rickshaw

The state government has also announced “Pink E-Rickshaw” scheme for self-employment and safe travel of women, in this year's Interim Budget. “In the first phase of the scheme, 10,000 women across 17 cities of the State will be provided financial assistance for purchasing rickshaws. A provision of Rs. 80 crores will be made available for this scheme,” the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said.

New Ambulances

There are 3,324 ambulances operational free of cost for transport of patients, especially pregnant women and children from home to health institutions and back. Old ambulances will be replaced by new ambulances, the state government said.

Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana

Ajit Pawar, while presenting the Budget, said, “There is a close connection between fuel used for cooking and health of women. It is our responsibility to provide clean fuel to reduce the health issues of women. The use of LPG should be intensified as this is a safe fuel. To make gas cylinders affordable to every household, I am announcing the “Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana” today which will provide free three gas cylinders per household per year. The benefit of this scheme will be given to 52,16,412 families. This will also facilitate environmental protection,” he said.

Benefits to Anganwadi Employees

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister announced that Anganwadi workers, helpers and mini Anganwadi workers are currently being given a benefit of upto one lakh rupees in case of retirement, death, resignation etc.

Lakhpati Didi

Under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission, 6.48 lakhs women self-help groups are functioning and 7 lakhs new groups will be established. The amount of revolving fund of self-help groups has been increased from Rs.15,000 to Rs.30,000.

“A “Unity Mall” is being constructed at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, which will provide a platform for women self-help groups and artisans to display and sell their products,” Ajit Pawar said.

“The products produced by women self-help groups are currently marketed through “Umed Mart”, “E-Commerce Online Platform” and through exhibitions. So far, 15 lakhs women have got the honour of becoming “Lakhpati Didi” this year. The target is to make 25 lakh women this year as “Lakhpati Didi”,” he added.

Aai Yojana

Aai Yojana" has been launched by the government for interest subvention on loans taken upto Rs.15 lakhs by small women entrepreneurs in the tourism sector. It will generate 10,000 jobs.

Special fast track courts

“The State government is providing necessary funds to 100 special fast track courts for atrocities against women and children,” Ajit Pawar said.