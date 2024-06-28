Maharashtra budget 2024: Ajit Pawar announces 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme to guarantee Rs 1500 to women

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 June,2024 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The scheme will be implemented from July 2024, Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget

Ajit Pawar before presenting the budget. Pic/X

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday afternoon presented the state's budget during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly and announced the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme which would guarantee Rs 1500 to women.


The scheme will be implemented from July 2024, Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget.


According to the ANI, at the State Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. Scheme will be implemented from July 2024."


"I congratulate PM Modi on becoming PM for the third time. I am sure that we will get the cooperation of Union Government for 5 more years now," Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, while presenting the budget said, "We will provide Rs 5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra. We will also give Rs 5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after 1st July 2024. Govt has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attack, now the next of kins will get Rs 25 lakhs instead of 20 lakhs earlier."

He said that we will give 3 free cylinders every year to all households under CM Anna Chhatra Yojana of Maharashtra govt.

Further details will be updated

