Current fleet numbers fall short of targets under 2019 memorandum

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to receive Rs 498 crore from the 15th Finance Commission to procure electric buses. BEST has also decided to add 1,300 new electric buses to its fleet.

On July 30, 2023, mid-day reported that BEST’s fleet was shrinking. Later, on December 9, this year this newspaper highlighted that BEST was shutting down some routes due to a lack of buses.

BEST’s current fleet comprises 2,889 buses, of which 1,900 are wet-leased, and 989 are owned by the undertaking. According to a 2019 memorandum, BEST is required to maintain a self-owned fleet of 3,337 buses.

The 15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 992 crore for this purpose, out of which R493.38 crore has already been disbursed to BEST, and R498.62 crore remain. A BMC official said, “We will give this amount to BEST after receiving it from the Finance Commission.”

The BMC has also allocated Rs 949.85 crore for electric buses, including Rs 128.65 crore for this initiative. As of last week, the BMC had already provided R737.21 crore to BEST.

The BMC is considering allocating Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 crore to BEST in the next financial year. “Over the last 12 years, the BMC has given R11,232.80 crore to BEST,” an official said.